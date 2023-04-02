Screen capture from an 8News report on the the 44th annual Richmond Greek Festival.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mark your calendars for a long weekend of food, community and dancing at the 45th Annual Richmond Greek Festival, hosted by the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

The free festival will be held at the Cathedral at 30 Malvern Avenue, near the corner of Grove and Malvern, between Thursday, June 1 and Sunday, June 4. Festivities will run between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

As for what visitors can expect from this year’s festival, the food is always a highlight. Come hungry and load up your plate with savory favorites like chicken and pork souvlaki, gyro and spanakopita as well as sweet treats like baklava.

Food can be purchased inside the cathedral or through the the drive thru for food pick up, which is available throughout the festival and will close each day at dusk.

Food isn’t the only reason to come out. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy music and live dancing and shop for art and jewelry at the International Bazaar.

The first night of the festival will also feature the Cathedral Choir Concert, “Sounds of Byzantium” in the Sanctuary on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the festival will be donated to four charities that benefit the Central Virginia region. This year’s recipients are Youth Life Foundation of Richmond, Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, Pink Chair Project RVA and Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.

For more information, visit the festival online.