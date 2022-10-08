RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in the Richmond area have been invited to explore a different facet of Halloween beyond jack-o’-lanterns and trick-or-treating at this year’s Altars Festival RVA.

The event is set to take place on Oct. 30, from noon to 5 p.m., at Art Works, located at 320 Hull Street in Richmond.

According to a release from Art Works, the Altars Festival is a cross-cultural ancestor remembrance celebration inspired by “Día de los Muertos,” a holiday that originated in Mexico where observers remember their ancestors.

The Altars Festival, which is free and open to the public, will feature altars created by local artists, music and a beer tasting offered by a local brewery.

Attendees at the event will get a chance to meet the festival’s founder Barrett Pitner, who is a philosopher, writer, journalist and author of the book “The Crime Without a Name.” Barrett will speak about altars and their significance at the event, according to Art Works’ release. Guests will also be able to buy copies of his book and get them signed.