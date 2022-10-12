RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Artspace has announced a partnership with the James River Association, which will result in special exhibitions and community workshops around the city this fall.

Artspace will present two exhibitions exploring the James River and the environment in conjunction with the James River Association throughout October, November and December.

The first exhibition, “Watershed,” will premiere at the the James River Association’s Annual Meeting, and will go on display at the Artspace gallery between Nov. 11 and Dec. 11. For those that want to see the exhibit early, the Annual Meeting is open to the public and will be held on Monday, Oct. 17 starting at 5 p.m. at the Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek location located at 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive in Richmond.

The “Where Art and River Converge” exhibition will also be on display in November, with information about the James River and the Clean Water Act displayed alongside sketches and photos at Artspace’s Elisabeth Flynn-Chapman Gallery. The exhibition will open Nov. 22 and close Dec. 17.

In addition to these exhibitions, this partnership will also bring several community-involved programs to Richmond that celebrate both the river and art.

Community members are welcome to share their stories about the James through poems, songs and art in the “Stories by the James” storytelling platform, which launched in April. Submissions will close Tuesday, Oct. 18, so send in your stories while you still have time.

Beginner and experienced artists alike will also have the chance to practice watercolor techniques and speak to James River Association scientists in the “Watercolors by the James” program at Pony Pasture Park on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sign-ups for this event are available online.

To see these exhibitions and Artspace’s other work, visit their gallery, located at 2833-A Hathaway Road in Richmond, in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or by private appointment.