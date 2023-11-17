HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reopened Ashcake Road Bridge with new improvements this week.

VDOT reopened Ashcake Road Bridge — on Route 657 over Interstate 95 in Hanover County — on Nov. 17, marking the completion of the $6.1 million project initiated in the fall of 2022.

According to VDOT, one of the main improvements made to the bridge was the expansion of its vertical clearance — which was raised to a minimum of 16 feet and six inches to reduce bridge strikes.

Structural issues and the overall extension of the bridge’s lifespan were also improved by the project’s completion, according to VDOT.