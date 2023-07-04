ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland natives and visitors alike were treated to an old-fashioned Independence Day celebration on Tuesday morning during the city’s Fourth of July Parade and Celebration.

Attendees got to enjoy a walking parade and patriotic music by the Hanover Concert Band on the Hanover Arts & Activities Center lawn to kick things off. After the parade, there were old-fashioned lawn games to play and Fourth of July favorites like snow cones, hot dogs and hamburgers to enjoy. Guests could also enter the Patriotic Pet Contest and the highlight of the day, the Apple Pie Baking Contest and Pie Auction.

Check out some of the patriotic fun below:

Credit: Paul Nevadomski

Credit: Paul Nevadomski

Credit: Paul Nevadomski

Credit: Paul Nevadomski

Credit: Paul Nevadomski