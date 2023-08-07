ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland is inviting a limited number of lucky guests to experience the city’s downtown culinary culture with a chef showcase in September.

The Taste of Ashland challenges host chefs from local businesses The Caboose Market & Cafe, Jake’s Place, Ashland Meat Company, Homemades by Suzanne and Sports Page Bar & Grill as they showcase their talents in utilizing locally-farmed foods to create farm-to-table tasting plates for the event.

According to event organizers, 100 guests will have the opportunity to buy tickets for the event. Tickets are $50 each online and include four tasting plates and two drinks from Center of the Universe beer or The Vines wine.

The showcase will take place Thursday, Sept. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Depot — 107 S Railroad Ave. in Ashland.

All proceeds benefit Downtown Ashland Association’s free community events: Ashland Train Day, Ashland Halloween, Light Up the Tracks, and Ashland Fourth Fridays.