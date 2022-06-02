HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vacant building in the East End that was once the site of an assisted living facility and nursing home will soon be mixed-income housing.

Formerly Seven Hills Healthcare Center, the 90 thousand square-foot building on the 1900 block of Cool Lane is set to become Cool Lane Commons, an 86-unit affordable housing complex with on-site supportive services.

Virginia Supportive Housing, who is overseeing the project, calls Cool Lane Commons their “most innovative permanent supportive housing community to date.”

80 of the 86 units will be one-bedroom and the other six will be studios. 13 of the units will be fully accessible to people with disabilities and two will feature accommodations for sensory impaired people. Each unit will be at least 500 square feet with a full bathroom and kitchen with full-size appliances.

The building will have a large community room with a kitchen, a computer lab, a phone room, a fitness room and laundry. There will also be on-site supportive staff, property management staff, extensive security and an on-call night monitor. Part of the facility’s energy will come from solar panels.

Cool Lane Commons is set to be completed in 2023. More information about the project can be found in VSH’s 2021 Impact Report and information on their other projects in Central Virginia can be found here.