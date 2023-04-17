HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Attendees traveled from across the commonwealth for the chance to dribble, paddle, shot and score at the RVA Adaptative Sports Festival on Saturday.

Richmond’s Adaptative Sports Club hosted the free event at Glen Allen High School on Saturday, April 15. Event attendees had the chance to try out 16 individual and team sports adapted for people who have limited mobility, and physical or visual impairments.

Highlights of the day included a match with the Possums Wheelchair Rugby team, an all-star wheelchair basketball game and an appearance from Paralympian wheelchair basketball player Trevon Jenifer also spoke to the athletes.

There were also over 80 vendors offering resources for individuals with disabilities.

Hunter Leemon, executive director of adaptive sports club Sportable, said the day not just about sports but about meeting new people and making connections.

“Our work is so important because we give people the opportunity to compete and to play, and for so many people that’s really important. Not even just because of the health and wellness, but because of the community they create through sports,” Leemon said.

For more information about Sportable and their other events, visit them online.