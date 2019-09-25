Autism Speaks Walk returns to Innsbrook

The Richmond Autism Walk returns this Saturday, September 28th at the Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen.

Autism Speaks is the world’s largest fundraising event to enhance the lives of people with autism. The event is powered by the love of people that are touched by autism, whether they are parents, grandparents, aunts or uncles, siblings, caregivers, or friends. Funds raised help with research and make connections to critical lifelong supports and services.

Walk-ups are welcome, but you are encouraged to register ahead of time at www.autismspeakswalk.org. There, you can find all walk locations, and more information about fundraising. Registration starts at 8:30 Saturday, the walk begins at 10am.