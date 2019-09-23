Autumn Allegro to raise money to support Richmond Symphony

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)– Autumn Allegro–An Evening of Note is a fundraiser supporting the Richmond Symphony sponsored by The Richmond Symphony League.

It’s an evening of musical enjoyment, food and wine and dancing along with a silent and live auction. The Event will be held at Richmond Country Club at 12950 Patterson Avenue, and the fun begins at 6 PM until 10 PM. Tickets are $150.00 per person, and $75.00 will be tax deductible as Richmond Symphony Orchestra League is a 501 (c) (3) non profit organization. Tickets may be purchased here.

The evening will offer dancing to an exclusive performance by Richmond Symphony’s own Russell Wilson and other talented members of a jazz combo. The night will also feature Richmond Country Club’s Signature Cuisine, as well as cocktails and wine. The evening will include a silent and live auction, and we have several exciting items in our live auction such as a one week stay at the beautiful Austria Haus Club, Vail Colorado’s Best Private Residential Club. This residence is a penthouse with three bedrooms. Also, Tommy Waters and Jon Beattie of The Renaissance RVA are donating a cocktail party for 50 people at their venue. This includes parking, unlimited beer and wine and a delicious cocktail buffet from their catering staff. The auction will also be featuring a wine dinner for 8 people at Flemings Steakhouse and Wine Bar, tickets to the Richmond Forum which also includes dinner at The Jefferson Hotel.

The proceeds from this event will benefit the Richmond Symphony through it’s numerous concerts and educational programming. Part of the proceeds will help sustain the symphony’s partnership with the Goochland County Public School System. The three Goochland County elementary schools will attend the Discovery Concerts presented by the full orchestra at the Dominion Energy Center in downtown Richmond. Richmond Symphony musicians will visit and perform for the middle and high school students to ensure the Goochland County Public School system has the same access to music education as the other school systems in the surrounding area.