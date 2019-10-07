Autumn Fest 2019 benefits local organizations providing services to those in foster care

Two students from James River High school are setting out to raise money for two local organizations that provide services to those in foster care. “Autumn Fest 2019” will be held Saturday, October 12th at James River High School. From 3-7pm at the junior parking lot, you can bring the whole family for food, games, crafts, pumpkins, hay rides, and more!

Tickets can be purchased at the door at $5 a piece. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to United Methodist Family Services and HumanKind.

You can find Autumn Fest 2019 on Instagram, @AutumnFest2019.