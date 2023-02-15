RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The award-winning musical “Hadestown” is coming to the Altria Theater for eight performances between Wednesday, May 31 and Sunday, June 4 as part of the 2022-23 Broadway In Richmond season.

“Hadestown” offers a new twist on a classic myth. The story follows young lovers Orpheus and Eurydice as they navigate an Underworld reimagined as an industrial factory town, ruled by King Hades and his wife Persephone.

The musical won eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best New Musical, and won 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. and are available online, by calling 1-800-514-3849 or visiting the Altria Theater box office at 6 N. Laurel Street in Richmond. Ticket prices start at $43.50. Both matinee and evening shows are available.

To book tickets for groups of 10 or more, email groups@BroadwayInRichmond.com or call 1-804-592-3401.