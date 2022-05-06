RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Social Security Administration has released the list of America’s most popular baby names for 2021.

Olivia and Liam were America’s most popular baby names in 2021. Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row, according to the Social Security Administration. Olivia has topped the list for three years.

Parents chose to stick with familiar baby names during the pandemic. Out of both Top 10 lists combined, online one name changed — with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity.

Theodore “Teddy” joins the top ten baby name club.

Here is the list of Top 10 Boys and Girls baby names for 2021

Girls:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

Boys:

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah James William Benjamin Lucas Henry Theodore

For all of the top baby names of 2021, and to see where your name ranks, go to Social Security’s website.