POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Annual Barks, Bourbon and Bronze Fundraiser will take place on Thursday afternoon; offering a night of food, cocktails, and raffles to raise funds and donations for Powhatan Animal Control.

The fundraiser, held by Island Glow Sunless Tanning & Beauty and Three Crosses Distilling, will take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Three Crosses Distilling Company, located at 3835a Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan. Guests are welcome to bring pets to the event.

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $100,000 for new cat and dog kennels. Other needed donations include dog and cat food, leashes, toys, and treats. Cash donations are also welcome and will go directly to Claws ‘n Paws Animal Care to help pay for animal surgery, vaccinations, and microchipping.

Donations can be dropped off at the event or mailed to P.O. Box 133 (ATTN Animal Control). Anyone with questions can call 804-598-5672.