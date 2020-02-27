Barry Bostwick and Sam Jones visit 8News to talk GalaxyCon Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Celebrities, creators, cosplayers, wrestlers and more will head to Richmond for the second annual GalaxyCon festival of fandom at the Greater Richmond Convention Center located at 403 N 3rd St. on Friday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 1.

This year, GalaxyCon Richmond is expected to attract 20,000 fans over three days. Guests are encouraged to come in costume and will have the opportunity to meet with their favorite TV and movie actors, voice actors, comic creators, gaming experts and wrestlers.

The event will feature over 300 hours of programming including Q&A panels, workshops, parties, karaoke and meet and greets. In addition, attendees can shop for one-of-a-kind collectibles, games, artwork from local artists and more.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Richmond,” said Mike Broder, President and Founder of GalaxyCon. “Thousands of people attended GalaxyCon last year. We’re grateful for Richmond’s enthusiasm and support and we’re excited to add fresh elements to the show for 2020.”

New this year, GalaxyCon will bring in leaders in the comic book industry to do portfolio reviews for aspiring professional artists including the publisher of Image Comics, the president of Top Cow Productions and an editor from AWA Studios.

“This is a great opportunity for local illustrators,” said Broder. “Jeff Dekal, a freelancer for Marvel, DC Comics and more, quickly became one of the biggest artists in the industry after being discovered at our Miami event a few years ago.”

Celebrities scheduled to appear include:

Barry Bostwick – “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Spin City”

William Shatner – “Star Trek,” “T.J. Hooker,” “Rescue 911,” “Boston Legal”

Matthew Lewis – “Bluestone 42,” “Harry Potter,” “Wasteland”

Sam Jones – “Flash Gordon,” “Ted,” “The Spirit”

Gilbert Gottfried – “Aladdin,” “Comedian,” “Sharknado”

LeVar Burton – “Reading Rainbow,” “Roots,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation”

Brian O’Halloran – “Clerks,” “Jay & Silent Bob,” “Mallrats,” “View Askew”

Brett Cullen – “Joker”

Shannon Elizabeth – “American Pie,” “Jay & Silent Bob,” “Scary Movie,” “View Askew”

Michael Rosenbaum – “Guardians of the Galaxy vol 2,” “Smallville,” “Sorority Boys”

Jon Bernthal – “The Punisher,” “The Walking Dead”

GalaxyCon Richmond will also feature legendary comic book artists, writers, publishers and industry professionals from Marvel Comics, DC Comics and others. Also attending, wrestling stars including Christian, Jerry Lawler, Lex Luger, Ron Simmons, Veda Scott, Kimber Lee, Caleb Konley and cartoon voice actors from “Scooby Doo,” “Aladdin,” “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” and many more.

Program highlights will include:

Multiple costume and cosplay events each day of the show.

Stand-up comedy, improv and shadowcasts from Pineapple Shaped Lamps Comedy, Drunk on Disney, The Nerd Guide and more!

Nerd themed Burlesque shows.

Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling: Where wrestlers dress as heroes and villains from Comic Books, Anime, Video Games, Movies and TV shows to fight for glory!

More than 250,000 square feet in convention space featuring over 250 booths and tables of vendors, celebrity guests, artists, cosplayers and more.

3 stages of entertainment, over 7,500 square feet of video games, and a dozen rooms for panels, tabletop gaming, and screenings.

Event Hours:

Friday, Feb. 28 12 p.m. to midnight Exhibition Room: Noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29 10 a.m. – 1 a.m. Exhibition Room: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Exhibition Room: 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Tickets:

GalaxyCon Richmond tickets are available for purchase online and at the door. Kids under the age of 9 can attend for free. For pricing and packages click here.