ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland residents and visitors are asked to be aware of several street closures in town Sunday for the Ashland Holiday Parade.

According to the Ashland Police Department, the Ashland Holiday Parade will be taking place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 on Route 54 and Henry Street.

Police will begin closing several roads near the parade at 10:45 a.m., including Thompson Street/Route 54 between Medical Drive and Henry Street, Hanover Avenue between Lee Street and Duncan Street and Henry Street between Route 54 and Archie Cannon Drive.

Other streets adjacent to the parade’s route may have limited access, but all streets affected by the parade are set to reopen by 6 p.m. Sunday. Drivers in the area should use Ashcake Road as an alternate route.

Also, there will be no parking allowed on Henry Street between England Street and Archie Cannon Drive for the entire day due to leaf collection.