KENTS STORE, Va. (WRIC) — You’ll see a lot of local bear stories online. It’s natural this time of year.

But how many of them are “just chillin'” with some bird seed?

Photo of ‘just chillin’ bear by Mary Turner Day

This bear in Kents Store, Virginia, in Fluvanna County, knocked over a couple bird feeders for a free and healthy snack. Luckily for the bear, they were only squirrel-proof bird feeders, according to the property’s homeowner.

Most bird feeders are not remotely strong enough for the tough paws of an apex predator.

The bear has since departed after receiving his fill of squirrel snacks. Thankfully, no squirrels were harmed in the incident.