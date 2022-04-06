GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau is inviting members of the community to protect themselves from identity theft by bringing their sensitive documents to Glen Allen to be shredded and disposed of safely.

The free drive-thru event will take place Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Better Business Bureau’s Central Virginia office at 100 Eastshore Drive in Glen Allen.

According to the Better Business Bureau, a scammer can use your personal information to commit a wide range of crimes — they can apply for loans and credit cards, withdraw money from your bank account or request services in your name. The Better Business Bureau recommends taking these steps in order to protect your identity:

Look for unexplained transactions in your bank statements

Check your credit reports regularly for unauthorized inquiries

Be careful with your personal information

Keep personal documents secure

Be mindful of potential phishing attempts

Feed More will be collecting donations at the event and attendants are asked to bring non-perishable food items if they are able.