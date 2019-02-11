What Is Better Future Fund?

Four Central Virginia companies (Papa John’s, WRIC, Virginia529, and Richmond Raceway) have teamed up to provide educational assistance to Richmond families through a fun project that benefits students and teachers.

The program is open to all 5th grade public school students throughout & surrounding the Greater Richmond area, including Charlottesville.

How Do Students Enter?

Students should click here and submit a short essay answering the following:

“How will you better your community by attending a college, university or training program?”

You don’t have to know what you want to be when you grow up — you just need to know how you can change our community. Your answer can involve your class, your family, your church, your sports team, or anything else you can think of. Just make it fun!

Submissions are open thought March 1, 2020.

PHOTOS: 2019 WINNERS

Winners

Five grand-prize winners will be selected from the qualifying areas. Winners will be selected and contacted shortly after the submission deadline.

Student Prizes — $10,000+

Grand Prize — 5 winning students will receive:

$2,000 Virginia529 Invest529 savings account

Family pack of tickets to the spring NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway

Papa John’s Pizza for themselves & their class!

Student winners may also:

Receive surprise recognition at their school

Be recognized ON STAGE prior to the Toyota Owners 400 race at Richmond Raceway

Be featured in a special segment on WRIC TV8

Teacher Prize — $500

Consider a WHOLE CLASS SOL writing practice and a lucky teacher could win BIG!

$500 gift card for the teacher with the highest class entry rate!

School Prizes — $5000+

Planning for 5th Grade Graduation Ceremonies can be expensive. Encourage your school to participate and you could win!

Each school with a winning student will receive: