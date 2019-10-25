‘Bionic Me’ giving museum goers a glimpse into human evolution through technology

RICHMOND,Va.(WRIC)–The touring exhibit “Bionic Me” is letting visitors to the Science Museum of Virginia get up close and personal with state-of-the-art technology that is helping humans live better lives.

With a mix of hands-on and full body experiences, Bionic Me focuses on technology that takes its inspiration from the natural world, in order for humans to overcome difficulties and enhance their lives. “Bionic Me” explores topics like prosthetics, 3D-printed bones, spray-on skin, eye tracking, voice control and bionic eyes to show how technology can increase the potential of the human body.

Through a mix of physical activity and problem solving tasks, guests will be encouraged to undertake challenges and experiences beyond the boundaries of their personal capabilities to achieve a better appreciation of how technology can increase the potential of the human body and understand how nature is a great source of inspiration.

Bionic Me has been designed to engage children aged between 5 – 12 years and their families, although the exhibition provides a broader appeal to fascinate and inform people of all ages. The exhibit is included with museum admission. It will be at SMV through January 5, 2020. You can read more about it here.