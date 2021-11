NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will offer a vaccine clinic in December at the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department.

The clinic will offer first and second doses, as well as boosters and vaccines for children 5 and over. While walk-ins are welcome, parents are encouraged to schedule an appointment online to avoid long wait times.

The clinic will be held on Dec. 13 from 2-6 p.m. at 318 Church Street. The vaccines will be provided at no cost.