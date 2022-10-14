RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond celebrated the RVA Kids First Collaborative, a youth development program that provides services to young people in need across the Richmond area, at a special open house event on Thursday, Oct. 14.

According to a statement from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond, the RVA Kids First Collaborative is a project in partnership program with three other organizations — Communities in Schools of Richmond, First Tee Greater Richmond and Higher Achievement.

“It’s a true partnership. We’re in the same building, we’re sharing water, we’re sharing electric. We’re also sharing ideas and we’re trying to figure out how to continue working together all across our fields,” Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Sean Miller said. “It’s [about] the Kids First Collaborative, so it’s not about a single organization, it’s about the collective impact that we can make on kids across the City of Richmond.”

Thursday evening’s event, which took place at 100 Everett Street and featured an art exhibit, food and drinks, offered guests and prospective donors a chance to experience the space up close. Boys & Girls Clubs worked with Hamilton Glass LLC to select artwork for the event that reflected “conversations with local artists and students,” according to the organization’s statement.

The Boys & Girls Clubs is looking to turn the space into a youth development hub for the Manchester community through the RVA Kids First Collaborative.