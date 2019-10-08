Bravo! Awards to celebrate Chesterfield Public School alumni and raise money to support the schools

CHESTERFIELD,Va(WRIC)–The Chesterfield Education will celebrate six outstanding alumni at this year’s BRAVO! Awards Gala. Money from the event goes to support students and staff in the Chesterfield Public Schools. New this year, CEF is helping Chesterfield Public Schools pay for PSAT and SAT testing for CPS students starting in the 8th grade as part of the “PSAT/SAT for All” pilot program.

The fundraising gala and celebration is coming up on Thursday, November 21st. It’s at 6pm at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Koger Center Boulevard.

Recipients to be honored at the 2019 Bravo! Awards are:

Jane Baskerville, Ph. D.

Retired, Instructional Specialist for World Languages and English as a Second Language

G.W. Carver High School (Carver College and Career Academy), Class of 1961





Dr. Jane Baskerville served Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) in World Language instruction for 30 years, during which time CCPS was among the first in the nation to revolutionize language teaching and learning. Hired to teach at Manchester High School in 1970–the first year that CCPS faculties were integrated—she became the Foreign Language Department Chair several years later. Eight years later, Dr. Baskerville was named the first Instructional Specialist for Foreign Languages and later the Specialist for English as a Second Language (ESL). Retiring in 2000, her second career included being a consultant in the Office of School Improvement at the Virginia Department of Education. An avid historian, Dr. Baskerville is recognized for her knowledge regarding the role of Black citizens in Chesterfield County over the past 100+ years.

Captain Brett Mietus

Executive Assistant to the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Navy

L.C. Bird High School, Class of 1988

Captain Mietus graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and continued his studies at the Naval War College where he received an M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies. In 2014, he completed Joint Professional Military Education (JPME) Phase II as part of Seminar 13 and is an alumnus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI. CAPT Mietus has been awarded the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (3), the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal (4), the Navy Achievement Medal (2) and various unit and campaign awards. While on the Joint Staff, he was recognized as the DJ-5 Action Officer of the Year. In 2016, CAPT Mietus was inducted into the L.C. Bird High School Hall of Fame as an All-State football athlete.



Siegfried Othmer, Ph.D.

Chief Scientist, EEG Institute

Manchester High School, Class of 1957

Siegfried Othmer is engaged, together with his wife Susan, in the technical development and the practice of neurofeedback, a physiologically based program of brain training. Since 1985, Dr. Othmer has dedicated his career to EEG neurofeedback having been drawn to the field through the epilepsy of their first-born son, Brian. In 2002 the Brian Othmer Foundation was established in memory of Brian in hopes that parents with an epileptic, or similarly afflicted child, would have the opportunity to try neurofeedback. Dr. Othmer is a noted speaker and author of several books and articles on EEG neurofeedback. He also provides professional training in the field and presents research findings in professional forums.



Randy Rowlett, Esq.

Attorney & Managing Partner, Gordon, Dodson, Gordon & Rowlett

Matoaca High School, Class of 1980

Randy Rowlett began his professional career teaching and coaching football at Matoaca and Meadowbrook High Schools in Chesterfield County. In 1993 he received his Juris Doctorate degree from The College of William and Mary and began his legal career as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Chesterfield County. In 1998, Mr. Rowlett left the Commonwealth’s Attorney ‘s Office to enter private practice with Gordon, Dodson, Gordon & Rowlett where he practices criminal and personal injury law. Mr. Rowlett is very active in the community serving as a substitute judge for the District Court, and as a member of the Swift Creek Mill Playhouse’s board of directors.



Carolyn Rudd, Ed.D.

Founder, President & CEO, CRP, Incorporated

G.W. Carver High School (Carver College and Career Academy), Class of 1968

Carolyn Rudd is the founder, president and CEO of CRP, Incorporated, a Washington D.C. -based multi-faceted professional services and management consulting firm established in 1988. Dr. Rudd received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Virginia State University and her doctorate degree in higher education with a minor in business from The College of William & Mary where she is believed to be the youngest African American to receive a doctorate from the institution. Dr. Rudd has served on several non-profit boards and actively supports a nationally endowed scholarship at Virginia Union University which was established under her leadership as president of the National Epicureans, Inc.



LaChelle Waller, Ph.D.

Director of Undergraduate Advising and Research & Assistant Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University

Thomas Dale High School, Class of 1997

Dr. Lachelle Waller is an Assistant Professor and Director of Undergraduate Advising and Research in the Department of Chemistry at Virginia Commonwealth University. Dr. Waller is the first African American male or female to have received a PhD. In Genetics Bioinformatics and Computational Biology from Virginia Tech. She is also founder and Executive Director of TRAK’D, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) comprehension for at-risk youth (prek-5th grade) and parents in underserved communities. Dr. Waller is also a volunteer for the Enon Marguerite Christian Youth Athletic Association where, as a cancer survivor, she promotes healthy lifestyles as well as STEAM education and community.

