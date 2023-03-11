RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Show the dog in your life how much you appreciate them while honoring the service of working dogs in the Inaugural “K9 Veterans Day Memorial Dog Walk” at the Virginia War Memorial.

The “0.9 K for K-9s” on Saturday, March 11 will honor and remember the service and sacrifice of military, law enforcement and service dogs both on the battlefield or in communities at home.

Registration for the event begins at 9:30 a.m. and the 0.9K will begin at 10 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial’s Heilman Amphitheatre. The walk will include stops to remember military service dogs throughout history.

There will also be dog caricature portraits and a decorate-your-own dog-cake activity.

To participate, all dogs must be leashed and have a collar with an ID tag or a microchip with the dog’s name and owner’s contact information. All participants also must sign a waiver before walking. Children are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult.

Virginia officially acknowledges K-9 Veterans Day on March 13 every year. This was the day the U.S. Army officially began including dogs as part of World War II military efforts in 1942. Nationwide, K-9s serving in the military, law enforcement, border control, airports, the Coast Guard, the F.B.I. and the Secret Service are celebrated on this day.