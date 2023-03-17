RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The time has come! Broadway In Richmond has announced all that is to come to the city lights for the 2023 to 2024 show season.

The shows in the six-show season package include Disney’s Frozen, Six, Annie, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical and Beetlejuice.

Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical — will be shown just in time for the holidays and can be added to any six-show season ticket package.

Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (Photo: Altria)

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird (Photo: Altria)

Annie (Photo: Altria)

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (Photo: Altria)

Disney’s Frozen (Photo: Altria)

Season ticket packages are now on sale, and can be bought online at https://broadwayinrichmond.com/New2324/.

More information on showtimes and single tickets to any of the shows can be bought online here.

Broadway In Richmond said the season schedule could change and additional add-on shows to the series may be announced at a later date.