Described by critics as “a gut-busting hit”, “the funniest play Broadway has ever seen”, and “tons of fun for all ages”, ‘The Play that Goes Wrong’ is here in Richmond.

At the Altria theater through October 27th, the show is described as a combination of Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python. It’s a classic murder mystery full of mishaps and madcap mania.

Get your tickets now at http://WWW.BROADWAYINRICHMOND.COM.