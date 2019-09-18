Broadway’s ‘Passing Strange’ on stage at the Firehouse Theatre

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–The popular Broadway show “Passing Strange” is playing at the Firehouse Theatre through October 18th.

The musical took Broadway by storm in 2008 winning a Drama Desk Award, a New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award, two Obies, 7 Tony nominations, and received the Tony for Best Book of a Musical.

It’s described as part rock and roll biography, part coming-of-age-story replete with youthful angst and discovery.

You can check out show times, get tickets and learn more about the show by clicking here.