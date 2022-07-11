FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Mere hours after a multi-agency search for Landon Raber was called off, community support was on display during a prayer vigil at an ice cream stand named after the boy.

Authorities said the body of Landon, a 6-year-old with autism and Down syndrome, was found this morning near the family home in Buckingham County. He was last seen Sunday night at around 8 p.m., and prompted an all-out search.





Cody Davis helped lead the search as head of the county’s department of emergency services. In total, he said ten to 15 agencies responded. Canines, local fire departments and a reverse 911 call was also sent out.

“The family had already been out looking for him,” Davis said of the search. “At one point, we heard them singing some praise songs and doing group prayer,” he added.

Landon was found just after 5 a.m. in a pond, according to the department.

“It’s tough when this is the end result,” Davis said.

A song could be heard in the distance, coming from the vigil at the ice cream stand named after Landon, who was affectionately known as “Waldy.” The family-owned ice cream stand opened several years ago to support people with autism and Down syndrome.









Davis described the tragedy, while pointing out an example of togetherness.

“Last night was a great depiction of how close-knit and supportive Buckingham can be with one another,” he said.