Busch Gardens hosting job fair this Saturday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Busch Gardens of Williamsburg and Water County USA is hiring more than 2,000 part-time and seasonal workers this season.

The company is hosting a job fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fill some of those positions.

Available jobs include park operations, culinary operations, merchandise, security, lifeguards and more.

Those interested in attending the fair are asked to follow the “Employee Entrance and Deliveries” signs for the park and inform the security team that they are going to the employment office.

More information and an online application can be found here.

