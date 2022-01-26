Can you help? Feed More looking for volunteers to help Richmond area families

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought economic uncertainty to many Central Virginians and Feed More is doing what they can to help bring them their next meal.

As we wrap up the first month of 2022, the charity organization is searching for more volunteers. Feed More shared a release stating they need extra people to help feed the more than 165,000 local people facing food insecurity.

According to Feed More, around 11% of people in Central Virginia experience food insecurity. They cited inflation and supply chain disruptions as things that are exacerbating issues with food access.

The organization is looking for people to help prepare, package and distribute meals. According to their release, they take precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at volunteering events.

Feed More listed the following volunteer roles that they need people for:

Meals on Wheels: Deliver diet-specific meals to homebound neighbors in our area to help them remain independent while still enjoying nutritious food. As a delivery driver, you’ll offer a friendly smile and an important safety check for our clients, making the program extend far beyond the meal. (Must be 18 years or older)

Children’s programs: Deliver snacks for after-school programs or Weekend BackPacks filled with nutritious, easy-to-prepare food items for kids who don’t have enough to eat at home during the weekends. (Must be 18 years or older)

Community Kitchen: Ingredient preparation: Washing, peeling, measuring ingredients to prepare for our cooks. (Must be 18 years or older) Meal packaging: Portioning prepared meals into trays. (Must be 16 years or older) Box packaging: Boxing up prepared meals for delivery to Meals on Wheels clients. (Must be 16 years or older)



Feed More is upping their Meals on Wheels program to five days a week and need about 1,000 volunteers to make those deliveries.