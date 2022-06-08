RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation is bringing back its Cap Trail Summer Challenge in Richmond.

The challenge will be active all summer long, until it comes to an end on September 5. Participants can choose a distance goal and sign up to run, bike, walk, skate, or dance along the Virginia Capital Trail.

The challenge will have three unique distance goals:

The standard length of the trail at 51.7 miles

Double the trail length at 103.4

Or complete the trail seven times – totaling 361.9 miles – in honor of the Trail’s seventh birthday.

Each distant goal can be completed all at once or in sections. The only requirement is that each participant must pass every mile marker on the trail between Jamestown and Richmond at least once in each direction.

Participants will receive a Summer Challenge t-shirt with their mileage goal displayed on the back once they have completed any of the three tasks.

This year, the foundation will also be offering two new events.

“This year we are excited to offer two new events, the Slurpee Hustle and Creek2Creek Skate, and four shuttle options to motivate people of all skill and activity levels,” Cat Anthony, executive director of the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation, said. “The Summer Challenge is unique because it highlights different ways people can enjoy being active on the Virginia Capital Trail.”

According to the release, participants of the Slurpee Hustle and Creek2Creek will receive additional event items.

Registration is currently $25 but will be increased on July 20th. All proceeds support the work of the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation.

Registration can be found here.