RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Getting into the holiday spirit early? This weekend you check out the some gingerbread architecture while supporting real life housing in Richmond with this year’s Gingerbread House Challenge, hosted by the young professionals board of the Better Housing Coalition.

The sixth annual Challenge will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, located at 2410 Ownby Lane in Richmond. Event attendees can see creations local businesses, nonprofits and student groups as they build their best gingerbread house based on the theme of “RVA Neighborhoods.”

General admission is free, but guests need to pay to cast their votes for their favorite gingerbread creations. Two votes are $5 and five votes are $10.

Guests can also get the VIP ticket package, which includes five votes, a Hardywood drink ticket, an exclusive drink koozie and a gingerbread cookie. VIP tickets are limited quantity and can be purchased now.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards helping the Better Housing Coalition with their mission of providing high-quality affordable housing to those who need it.

If you’re not able to make it out to the event, you can also cast a vote remotely.

The teams with the most attendee votes will win the $500 People’s Choice prize. An expert judging panel will also crown a Runner-Up with a $500 prize, and a Grand Prize Winner will take home $1,000.