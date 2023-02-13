HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Country music star Chris Young is headed to Hanover and you’ll get the opportunity to secure your spot at the performance when tickets go on sale this Friday.

Joining Lady A, Nelly, Rily Green and more — Young’s June 2 performance is part of the lineup for the Atlantic Union Bank After Hours 2023 concert series season at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

A multi-platinum global entertainer, Young has 13 career No. 1 singles — such as “Famous Friends” and “At The End Of A Bar” — and several ACM, AMA, CMA and Grammy nominations, as well as wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. These, among other career accolades, have earned the artist the title of one of Billboard’s top country artists of the decade.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 21: Chris Young performs at the Christmas 4 Kids fundraiser at the Ryman Auditorium on November 21, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. and can be bought online here. Early Bird general admission tickets will cost $26 until the price is raised after Feb. 23.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is set to begin an hour later.