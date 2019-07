RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many of the cats from Louisiana who were evacuated ahead of Hurricane Barry are now available for adoption in Richmond.

Cats and kittens were transported to the Richmond SCPA from Plaquemines Parrish a couple of weeks ago to help their local shelter prepare for Barry.

We are welcoming cats and kittens from Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana who were evacuated ahead of tropical storm Barry to our humane center. Posted by Richmond SPCA on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

“Come meet them today and laissez les bon temps rouler! (That’s ‘let the good times roll!’),” the shelter said on social media.

You can view all the cats and kittens up for adoption here.