The City of Hopewell is inviting families in the Tri-cities area to City Hall for “Trunk-or-Treating.” (Photo: City of Hopewell)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell is inviting families in the Tri-Cities area to City Hall for “Trunk-or-Treating.”

According to a release from the city, the “Trunk-or-Treat” event will take place in the back parking lot of Hopewell City Hall, located at 300 North Main Street, from 5:30 p.m. on 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

“Trunk-or-Treat” events are intended to provide a safer alternative to conventional trick-or-treating, which can put kids at risk of getting hit by cars. Instead of taking place in residential neighborhoods, “Trunk-or-Treat” events typically take place in large parking lots and feature parked cars with Halloween decorations and candy in their trunks.

There will be food, drinks, live music, games and candy. The event is free for all ages but children must be accompanied by an adult.