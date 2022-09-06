RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get into the Oktoberfest spirit by spending the first days of autumn celebrating the change of the season at Maymont in Richmond.

The official first day of fall takes place on Sept. 22, and from Friday, Sept. 23 to Saturday, Sept. 24 Maymont will be hosting “Bier-Garden,” a Bavarian-style festival offering live music, authentic beer, German-style food, games and crafts for children and more.

The festival will feature “Fun in the Festhaus,” where guests can take a seat at festival-style tables inside the festhaus tent, and enjoy entertainment by the Pay Rent Brass Band, The Original Elbe Musikanten German Band, German dance troupe Hirschjäger Bavarian Dancers and Dalton Dash.

Maymont, Richmond

All ages are welcome to the festival, with the “Kinderzone” offering crafts, games and entertainment for children from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The festival will take place on Maymont’s Carriage House Lawn. Those attending Bier-Garden will enter through the Magnolia Gates at the north end of the Historic Estate parking lot, at 1700 Hampton Street.

Tickets

General Admission: $10

Children ages 3 to 12: $5

Children 2 & under: FREE

Maymont Members: FREE

Tickets can be bought online in advance here.