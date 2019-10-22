Celebrate RVA’s Hispanic heritage at annual gala

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–You can enjoy the sights, sounds and flavors of Hispanic culture all while supporting area students. The Hispanic Gala-Taste of Latin America is coming up Thursday, October 24th at the VMFA. 8news reporter Sierra Fox is hosting the event again this year.

Sponsored by the Virginia Hispanic Foundation, The Hispanic Gala is an evening of fun, sharing, and culture, it is also a fundraiser to help keep Hispanic students on the path of higher education. You can learn more about the food, music, demonstrations and silent auction items and learn how to get tickets here.

​