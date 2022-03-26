RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Church Hill is decked out in green and orange this weekend as residents mark the return of the Church Hill Irish Festival.

“Food, all sorts of booze society – I mean everything you can imagine is here,” said attendee Joan Finnegan.

The festival spans two entire city blocks, between 24th and 26th streets on Broad. The festivities run until 6 pm tonight, and the event boasts of 50 bands and 50 vendors on its site.





The Church Hill Irish Festival celebrates its 35th anniversary. (Photos: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

“This is all volunteer,” said Stokes McCune, one of the festival’s organizers. “It all goes to charity, St. Patrick’s church and many different charities in this neighborhood.”

The festival organizers ask attendees to give $5 in lieu of an entrance fee, to benefit the Fulton Neighborhood Resource Center, Robinson Theater, Child Saver’s Clinic and many other local charities.

The festival is celebrating its 35th year after a 2-year break imposed by COVID-19 restrictions.

“They shut us down for a couple of years, but now we’re back and happy to be up here,” said McCune.

And if you missed the party today, Finnegan says never fear – the festival will be back Sunday, March 27. The day’s events begin with a 5K race at 9 am – a great way to kick any lingering hangover from the day before.