RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lighting up Richmond’s skyline wasn’t the only holiday event to happen this weekend.

The 39th annual Christmas parade in Richmond begins at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. It will start at the Science Museum of Virginia and move east on Broad Street.

Nicole Loving-Owens, who lives in Henrico County, said she hopes the rain holds off as the fun-filled weekend rolls around.

“As far as going to the parade in the morning, I know that it’s supposed to rain so we’re all a little iffy on whether or not we want to go. But we’re going to go and we’re going to set up and we’re hopefully going to get the parade in,” she said.

Petersburg is holding their annual Christmas parade on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. The event will begin at Sycamore Street and go to Old Towne.

Glen Allen will lighten things up a little bit with their annual Christmas Tree Lighting event, which will be held at the Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4:30 p.m.

Ashland will hold its Christmas market on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loving-Owens said she has been attending the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade for several years.

“Just remembering as a kid myself, going to the parade was just kind of like the start of the holiday season,” she said. “Having a young son, being able to carry on that tradition on with him, show him what we do at Christmas and why it’s so fun, is the main reason we want to continue this tradition.”

This year, Loving-Owens’ family will stick to a classic theme that portrays warmth.

“Traditions are so important since COVID happened. You know, we all lost our boundaries for a couple years, and if we can just bring back the warmth in the family and the traditions, maybe we can start to feel normal again,” Loving-Owens said.