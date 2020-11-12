Central Wellness Center closing for renovations

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Central Wellness Center on Prince George Drive will close beginning Nov. 23 for renovations.

According to a Thursday release, the facility is expected to be closed through July. The Food Bank and the General Services Department employee area will remain open reportedly, as they will be outside the scope of the area being renovated.

County officials say the renovations will improve the building systems, restrooms, fire protection, and certain building code deficiencies, all on the first floor. Work will also be done to establish a shelter area.

The Central Wellness Center is the main area for Parks & Recreation youth basketball and other indoor programs. It is also the home of several non-profit organizations and training areas for Fire & EMS. The Center recently became a satellite office for the Prince George County Police Department.

The fitness center has been closed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March. According to a release, residents should instead use the fitness center located at the Parks & Recreation Center on Old Stage Road.