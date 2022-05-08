RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Every first Saturday of June, Virginians come together at the rivers, streams and beaches on the Chesapeake Bay watershed in the thousands to remove litter and debris. Since the first “Clean the Bay Day” in 1989, a total of 6.64 million pounds of debris has been cleaned in Virginia.

This year, Clean the Bay meetups are happening all over Virginia. Most will be in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore areas, but several are also taking place along the Potomac in Northern Virginia and the James in the Richmond area.

Clean the Bay Day is organized by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, an Annapolis-based non-profit dedicated to protecting the Chesapeake.

The clean-up itself lasts just three hours but has a significant effect each year, according to the foundation.

All necessary supplies will be provided at each of the predetermined locations. More information about Clean the Bay Day can be found here and a full list of locations can be found here.