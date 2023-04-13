CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If the turn in spring weather has you searching for outdoor activities, the Chesterfield Berry Farm may have just the thing.

The farm announced its reopening this week for pick your own strawberries — an opening much earlier in the year than usual thanks to its abundant crop.

“We are opening up way earlier than expected because we have tons of beautiful, huge, sweet & juicy strawberries in the fields,” Chesterfield Berry Farm announced. “We are so excited to see everybody!!”

Strawberry picking hours

Thursday, April 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, April 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Strawberries at Chesterfield Berry Farm

Pick your own strawberries are $5.99 per pound. Pre-picked strawberries are $6 per quart or $48 for eight quarts.

Due to the possibility of bad weather, those interested in picking strawberries should always check the farm’s Facebook, Instagram or website to make sure it is open. Chesterfield Berry Farm is located at 26002 Pear Orchard Road in Mosely.