Chesterfield catholic school holds Veterans Day ceremony, pancake breakfast

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — St. Edward-Epiphany Catholic School in Chesterfield County welcomed 50 local veterans on Veterans Day for a special ceremony and breakfast.

The Benedictine College Preparatory School’s Color Guard joined the celebration as well. The students led the ceremony which included singing and a flag-folding ceremony.

The “Red, White and Blue” Pancake breakfast was an extra treat for the veterans.

A school member at the event said, “We respect them, we thank them, we honor them and we are proud of them. We pray that you will watch over these special people and bless them with peace and happiness.”