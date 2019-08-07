Chesterfield Chamber offering leadership training

CHESTERFIELD, Va.(WRIC)–Have you ever wondered what you can do to help support your community? The Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce is offering a leadership program called Leadership Chesterfield that will take place over the next few months.

Leadership Chesterfield is a nine-month program running from September 2019 through May 2020. The sessions will be held every 3rd Tuesday of each month at various locations in Chesterfield County. The format of the sessions will be divided between leadership development, practical application, and exposure to Chesterfield County locations, history, and leaders. Each session will conclude with Lunch & Networking from 12pm to 1pm.



Sessions:

Session I (September 17th)- Leadership 101/Chesterfield 101- Chesterfield Administrative Office

Session II (October 15th) – The Pursuit of Leadership Part Deux – Henricus Historical Park – Tour of the Park

Session III (November 19th) – The Path to Your Leadership Vision – SERVPRO – Tour

Session IV (December 17 th )- What’s the 411 on Chesterfield – VSU Multi-Purpose Center

Session V (January 21st) – Where Are We Going & How Do We Get There – Village Bank

Session VI – (February 18th) – Fussing Power and People –Columbia Gas of Virginia – Tour of Chesterfield County Emergency 911 Center

Session VII – (March 17th) – Impact the Outcome – John Tyler Community College – Chester –Tour of Amazon

Session VIII – (April 21st) –It’s All About You! – Magnolia Green

Session IX – (May 19th) – Make Every Connection Matter! – Steam Bell Beer Works – Tour

You can learn more by clicking here.