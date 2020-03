CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you know a Chesterfield resident older than 60 who is doing great volunteer work in the community?

The Chesterfield County Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for outstanding volunteer work performed after age 60.

Nominations are due by Friday, April 3. A ceremony will take place Wednesday, May 13 at 2 p.m. at the county Public Safety Training Center.

Nominations can be submitted here.