CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 2022 Chesterfield County Fair begins this week, and tickets are on sale now.

The 111th annual Chesterfield County Fair begins Friday, Aug. 26 and goes until Saturday, Sept. 3. The fair will feature, food, rides, games, ax throwing, an escape room, pig races, an illusionist, a comedy hypnotist, parades and a silent auction to benefit the Chesterfield County Fair Association Scholarship fund.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for people over the age of 60, $5 for kids between 4 and 12 and free for kids under 3.

Rides will cost three to five tickets, each of which will cost $1.75, but a wristband can be purchased for the day instead. Wristbands for Monday through Friday cost $27 and wristbands for Saturday and Sunday cost $30. Wristbands and tickets can be purchased here.