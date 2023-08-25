CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) —The Chesterfield County Fair is back for its 112th year, making for a fun-filled week with games, rides and attractions.

“I say it’s like Christmas,” said Fair general manager Brenda White Vaughn. “You wake up from Christmas Eve to Christmas morning and you’re like, ‘Wait, Santa did come here?’ That’s what it’s like here.”

The very first Chesterfield County Fair was held in October 1911 at the now Chesterfield County Department of Government Services complex.

“People actually came here by buggies, and it was mainly an agricultural fair,” White Vaughn explained. “People bought their wares to sell, their jams, their jellies [and] showed off their quilts.”

The fair of today

Fast forward more than a century later, the fair has become an annual attraction open to residents across the county and beyond.

This year’s event will feature multiple exhibits such as a mobile dairy classroom, education stations at Heritage Village and an all-new glass-blowing exhibit.

8News had the chance to speak with certain vendors and hosts ahead of the opening day. Thomas Tucker — also known as “short-hand three feathers” — is hosting the Native American Education station in Heritage Village.

“In today’s world, it’s very important that we understand other people’s culture,” Tucker said. “The Native people have been on this land for thousands of generations and I just try to give a little bit of information so people understand who we are.”

Fans of other popular attractions, like the pig races, will be able to see the potbellied hogs race yet again this year. “Show Me Swine Racers,” will host the attraction bringing in pig fans of all ages to see competitive matches among the animals.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fairgoers will also be able to catch the Cowboy Circus, a cultural show from the Tanzanite African Acrobats and a visit from the Pompeyo Family Dogs, who were semi-finalists on America’s Got Talent.

Musical performances will be held by various artists including David King, 7 Bridges (Eagle Tribute Band), and Latin-Country music star Angie K.

There will be foods of all kinds to enjoy.

“If you can’t find what you want to eat, it doesn’t exist here,” White Vaughn said.

Fair gates open Friday evening at 5 and will be open until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Fair admission is as follows:

Adults 13-59 – $12

Seniors 60 and older – $7

Children 4 to 12 – $6

Children under the age of 3 are free.

Click here for additional information on this year’s Chesterfield County Fair.