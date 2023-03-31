CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to give back to the environment and your community at the same time? Consider heading out to the first-ever Chesterfield County Earth Day Festival.

The inaugural festival will take place on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, located 10300 Courthouse Road.

The family-friendly event will bring together county departments, local businesses and nonprofits for a day dedicated to protecting the local environment. The festival will feature entertainment, food and outdoor activities, including demonstrations from Chesterfield Parks and Recreation and county recycling and trash collection agencies.

CFit Community Wellness will also be there giving away herb and vegetable plants to anyone looking to get a head start on their spring garden.

For more information, email the Citizen Information and Resources Department at cir@chesterfield.gov or call 804-796-7100.