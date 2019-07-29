Chesterfield Fire kicks off ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign supporting people with muscular dystrophy

StormTracker 8 Meteorologist Matt DiNardo emceeing the ‘Fill the Boot’ kick-off event on Monday, July 29 at Chesterfield County Fire Station #20.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire & EMS, along with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), kicked off the annual ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign Monday. It’s a push to help raise money for those with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Firefighters from Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, Petersburg, Colonial Heights and New Kent also attended the special kick-off event at Chesterfield County Fire Station No. 20.

Donations last year helped more than 4,000 people in the greater Richmond area. This year, they hope to help even more people. Area firefighters will be out and about across the region collecting donations for the MDA throughout August — a month Governor Ralph Northam declared as ‘Fill the Boot Month’ in Virginia.

StormTracker 8 Meteorologist Matt DiNardo emceed this year’s event, which began at 11 a.m.

You can learn more about the MDA in Central Virginia by visiting here.



