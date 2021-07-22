Chesterfield Food Bank receives 40,000 pound donation

Dozens of people gathered at the Chesterfield County food bank on Thursday as thousands of pounds of food was delivered. (Photo: 8News photographer Tim Corley)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of people gathered at the Chesterfield Food Bank on Thursday as thousands of pounds of food was delivered to the organization.

The 40,000-pound delivery was a donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as a way to help feed those in need in the community.

According to the church, members spent months collecting, growing, and processing food. Kim Hill, CEO of the food bank, says this donation can put about 40,000 meals on tables.

“It’s a big deal when people come together with a like vision to make sure the community is taken care of,” Hill said. “That’s when great things happen.”

During the pandemic, she says the food bank has tripled the number of people they serve.

To find out how you can help, click here.